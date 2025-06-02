Another PLI scheme hits the Chinese wall, as India now mulls extension for projects under solar module incentive scheme
Industry players in the past few months have also reached out to the ministry of external affairs to relax visa restrictions for technicians which have also impacted project implementation.
New Delhi: The government is considering extending the deadline for completion of projects under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for solar modules and their parts, said two people in the know of the development, amid delays in technology sourcing and component supply from China.