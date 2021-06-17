PLI scheme may help drugmakers cut imports from China by up to 35%

The government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme may cut down imports of key raw materials such as bulk drugs and formulations from China by 25-35%, estimated Information and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA) on Thursday.

ICRA said that the PLI scheme will reduce import dependence and boost domestic production of high-value products; and increase the value addition in exports. High value-added pharmaceutical products are generally R&D intensive and difficult to manufacture and these include products such as complex generics, patented products, and biologics among others.

Further, the central government has also announced the promotion of the bulk drug parks scheme with a financial outlay of ₹3,000 crore for three select states, which will provide infrastructure assistance to the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) players.

“Phase-I of the PLI scheme (announced in July 2020 and approvals accorded through April 2021) for API players focuses on reducing the increased dependence on imports for four target segments, by setting up greenfield plants with prescribed minimum value addition," said Gaurav Jain, vice president, ICRA. As per industry estimates, India imported approximately ₹25,000 crore worth of key starting materials (KSMs), drug intermediates (DIs) and APIs in FY2020, with 65-70% of such imports from China.

“ICRA expects the imports from China to reduce by approximately 25-35% once such capacities are fully commercialized," said Jain.

The PLI-II scheme announced in February 2021 by the central government focuses on the production and diversification into high-value pharmaceutical products (formulations/ KSMs/ DIs/ APIs/ Others) with a thrust on exports. The scheme covers R&D expenses incurred for product development as part of the eligible investments in addition to the provision to change the initially committed product mix up to five times during the scheme’s tenure.

This will provide the much-needed flexibility for R&D-based investments, given the risks associated with successful product commercialization. With the total approved outlay of ₹15,000 crore across categories to be disbursed over the FY23-FY28 period, the scheme is expected to generate incremental sales of ₹2.94 trillion (including exports of ₹1.96 trillion) over the six-year scheme period, ICRA said in a statement.

“Overall, ICRA expects the above measures to strengthen the business profile of R&D-based Indian pharmaceutical companies and thus an increase in the scale of revenues through foray into production of high value-add pharmaceutical products, along with backward integration for input materials and reduce import dependence. With the entire capital expenditure being reimbursed by the government of India in the form of PLI over the period of the scheme, it will lead to an increase in scale and market share for select Indian pharmaceutical companies, while ensuring a steady domestic supply of key input materials," Jain said.

