PLI scheme may help drugmakers cut imports from China by up to 35%

“Overall, ICRA expects the above measures to strengthen the business profile of R&D-based Indian pharmaceutical companies and thus an increase in the scale of revenues through foray into production of high value-add pharmaceutical products, along with backward integration for input materials and reduce import dependence. With the entire capital expenditure being reimbursed by the government of India in the form of PLI over the period of the scheme, it will lead to an increase in scale and market share for select Indian pharmaceutical companies, while ensuring a steady domestic supply of key input materials," Jain said.