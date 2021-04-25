PM CARES approves setting up of 551 PSA oxygen generation plants

The PM CARES Fund on Sunday approved the allocation of funds for the installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants inside public health facilities in the country.

The decision followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction that these plants should be made functional as soon as possible. “These plants will serve as a major boost to oxygen availability at the district level. These dedicated plants will be established at identified government hospitals in district headquarters in various States/UTs," Modi said.

The procurement will be done through the ministry of health and family welfare.

The PM CARES Fund had earlier this year allocated ₹201.58 crore for the installation of additional 162 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants inside public health facilities in the country.

The basic aim behind establishing PSA oxygen generation plants at government hospitals in the district headquarters is to further strengthen the public health system and ensure that each of these hospitals has a captive oxygen generation facility, the government said in a statement.

Such an in-house captive oxygen generation facility would address the day-to-day medical oxygen needs of these hospitals and the district. In addition, the liquid medical oxygen (LMO) would serve as a “top-up" to the captive oxygen generation. Such a system will go a long way in ensuring that government hospitals in districts do not face sudden disruption of oxygen supplies and have access to adequate uninterrupted oxygen supply to manage the covid patients and other patients needing such support, the government said.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund was set up in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic to mobilize resources. The Fund was established on 27 March and is headed by the prime minister. The other ex-officio members of the trust are the defence minister, the home minister, and the finance minister.

