‘Every Indian's pride': PM Modi chairs key all-party meet on G20 presidency

An all-party meeting was held on Monday, 5 December, about India’s G20 presidency. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who sought the cooperation of all the political parties to make it a big success. The opposition leaders urged PM Modi to use the opportunity for the country's benefit. During the meet, PM Modi stated that India’s G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase India’s strengths to the world.

