‘Every Indian's pride': PM Modi chairs key all-party meet on G20 presidency

An all-party meeting was held on Monday, 5 December, about India’s G20 presidency. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who sought the cooperation of all the political parties to make it a big success. The opposition leaders urged PM Modi to use the opportunity for the country's benefit. During the meet, PM Modi stated that India’s G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase India’s strengths to the world.
The prime minister also pointed out that there is global curiosity and attraction towards India today, which further increases the potential of India’s G20 Presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release. PM Modi also said that India getting the G20 presidency was a “matter of pride".
"It's an honour that has come to India and not a party or person. It's every Indian's pride. The pride will be for India and therefore we must all work in cooperation," PM Modi was quoted as saying.
In a tweet, PM Modi said, “The All-Party meet on India's G-20 Presidency was a productive one. I thank all leaders who participated in the meeting and shared their insights. This Presidency belongs to the entire nation and will give us the opportunity to showcase our culture."
At the meeting, the year-long programmes were highlighted that have been planned during India's presidency at G20. Emphasizing the importance of teamwork, PM Modi sought cooperation of all the leaders of the political parties. PM Modi also pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros.
PM Modi also mentioned how tourism would be promoted, boosting the local economies, as a number of visitors would be visiting India during its G20 presidency.
Among the attendees at the meeting were Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Before PM Modi’s address, the MEA said, “former Prime Minister Shri H.D. Deve Gowda, Shri J.P. Nadda, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Ms. Mamata Banerjee, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Shri Arvind Kejriwal, Shri Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Shri Sitaram Yechury, Shri Chandrababu Naidu, Shri M. K. Stalin, Shri Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Shri Pashupatinath Paras, Shri Eknath Shinde and Shri K. M. Kader Mohideen" also spoke.
Some opposition leaders, including Sitaram Yechury and D Raja of the Left, noted that India taking over the presidency was by rotation and said it should not be projected as the government's achievement, sources said.
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.
