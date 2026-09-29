From films to software—new players hop on to India's e-bus ride

New Delhi: What does a television film producer have to do with electric buses? Or, for that matter, a software firm or a solar power one? Quite a lot, it turns out, as India’s big electric-bus push draws a surprising mix of businesses into the race.
Bhopal-based Bansal Telefilms Pvt. Ltd, Jaipur-based Stockwell Solar Services Pvt. Ltd and Agra-based Inventive Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd are among the bidders for the latest government tender for over 3,600 electric buses under the PM E-Bus Sewa scheme, which closed on 22 September, according to a bidder list reviewed by Mint. These orders are likely to be awarded within a couple of months.