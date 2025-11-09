Govt readies fresh e-bus push for Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad under PM E-Drive
Maharashtra is set to receive 1,000 electric buses for Mumbai and 800 for Pune under the PM E-Drive scheme, following compliance with payment security requirements. The initiative aims to enhance zero-emission public transport.
New Delhi: The ministry of heavy industries (MHI) is considering allocating 1,000 electric buses to Mumbai, 800 to Pune, and another 800 to Hyderabad in the second phase of the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme, according to two people aware of the development.
