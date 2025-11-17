Mint explainer: How India aims to reduce the cost of plying e-buses on its roads with an upfront subsidy
India is set to introduce 14,000 e-buses by FY28 under the ambitious ₹10,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme. This initiative aims to alleviate the high upfront costs associated with electric buses while promoting a greener environment.
NEW DELHI: India aims to incentivise 14,000 e-buses by FY28 to run them on its roads under the ₹10,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme. With about 3,500 e-buses being sold every year in the country, the government is working towards reducing the upfront cost as well as the operating cost of these e-buses.