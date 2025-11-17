Why do e-buses need fiscal support?

The good news is that electric buses do not have carbon emissions. The bad? They are at least twice as expensive as diesel buses — often costing upwards of ₹1 crore an e-bus. So, the government has a programme, the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme, to reduce the burden of the ‘green premium’ which in industry parlance is the extra cost consumers have to pay for using green products compared to less sustainable choices.