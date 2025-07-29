States advance PM Ekta Mall projects to promote ODOP & GI products; UP, MP, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Bihar among top funded

New Delhi: As many as 27 states—all except West Bengal—have received central approval to set up PM Ekta Malls for showcasing and selling indigenous products under the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative.

The Union government cleared projects worth nearly ₹4,796 crore in fiscal year 2023-24 under the scheme, official data shows.

The PM Ekta Mall scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2023-24, aims to provide dedicated retail space for each state and Union Territory to promote ODOP items, Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged goods and local handicrafts.

The scheme is being implemented under Part-VI of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) framework by the ministry of finance.

Union minister of state for commerce and industry Jitin Prasada informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that, upon the recommendation of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Department of Expenditure has approved Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of 27 states for the construction of PM Ekta Malls.

As per the information provided by the minister to Lok Sabha on Tuesday,the highest allocation has gone to Uttar Pradesh, which has been permitted to set up three Ekta Malls—one each in Agra, Lucknow, and Varanasi—receiving ₹370.25 crore, given the state's size and diversity of local crafts.

Madhya Pradesh follows with an allocation of ₹284 crore for a mall in Ujjain, while Assam has been sanctioned ₹226 crore for the project in Guwahati.

Tamil Nadu and Bihar have also received substantial support, with ₹223 crore and ₹212.69 crore respectively, to build Ekta Malls in Chennai and Patna.

Other prominent states include Gujarat and Telangana, each sanctioned ₹202 crore, and Maharashtra, which has received ₹195.14 crore for the Navi Mumbai mall.

Under the SASCI guidelines, states had to submit detailed project reports, with allocations made on a first-come, first-served basis. The government had earmarked a total of ₹5,000 crore for the scheme. States are required to provide land for the malls free of cost or bear the cost of acquisition.

“The initiative is designed to create retail-level visibility for India's traditional and regional products, offering artisans and producers a permanent marketing platform in prime urban locations,” said Prasada in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

“All states are encouraged to establish PM Ekta Mall (Unity Mall), announced in the Union Budget 2023-24, for the promotion and sale of ODOP, GI products, and other handicrafts from across the country,” the minister said.

The malls are to be preferably located in state capitals, or in financial or tourism hubs in cases where that offers better visibility.

While 27 states have received approvals and funding, states/UTs that are yet to commence work or secure central clearance for their Ekta Mall projects include West Bengal, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.