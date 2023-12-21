PM GatiShakti to speed up PM SHRI Schools infrastructure augmentation
Under the scheme, the government has planned to set up 14,500 modern schools in various states by 2026-27. At present, 6,448 PM SHRI Schools have been identified and 90% of identified schools have mapped on PM GatiShakti portal
The government is planning to augment the infrastructure of PM SHRI Schools with the help of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP). The plan is to speed up the scheme as a national master plan and has mapped the details of about 90% of the identified infrastructure for remodelling it at par with global standards, two officials in the know said.