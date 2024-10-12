PM Internship Scheme: Starting today, Indian nationals aged 18-30 can register for the scheme, which offers ₹ 5000 as a monthly stipend

PM Internship Scheme 2024: The registration for the scheme is scheduled to begin at 5pm, Saturday, i.e October 12. Interns selected through the scheme will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5000 for up to 12 months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over 193 companies including Maruti, Reliance Group, Deloitte, Hewlett Packard, Mahindra have posted 90,800 opportunities. Eligible candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website of PM Internship Scheme. Here are the steps to register.

PM Internship Scheme 2024: How to register 1.Visit the official PM Internship website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2.Candidates would need to complete the profile section by providing necessary personal details.

3. Once step 2 is completed, the portal will automatically generate a resume based on the given details. Candidates can choose up to 5 internship opportunities, based on location, sector, functional role, and qualifications.

4.Hit on ‘Submit’ after selecting the internship preferences, after the CV is generated to complete the process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the registration, applicants will receive notifications about available internship opportunities through their registered email or mobile number.

PM Internship Scheme 2024: Eligibility Before applying for the scheme, the candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria for the PM Internship Scheme. Here's a list:

1.Young professionals, or students between the age group of 18 and 30 years can apply. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2.Candidates from various educational backgrounds, such as undergraduate, postgraduate, or diploma holders, are eligible.

3.Internships are offered across different functional areas. Thus applicants can choose from a wide set of opportunities, which align with their preferences based on their skills and academic qualifications.

4.The scheme is open to Indian nationals only. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Registrations might get rejected if candidates do not fulfil the necessary criteria.

PM Internship Scheme 2024 The portal for PM Internship Scheme was opened on October 3, for the companies to submit available opportunities. The scheme is accessible to all eligible candidates, and does not involve any registration or application fee.