PM Kisan Yojana 22nd installment date soon! When to expect next ₹2,000 transfer — THIS is what past year trends say

As the date of PM Kisan Yojana 22nd installment date is coming close its time to have a look at the past disbursement dates to have an idea about the upcoming installments. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 24th February.

In 2024, the 16th installment amount was credited on 28 February. In 2023, 13th installment transfer was done on 27 February. This timeline of past year's dates indicates that beneficiary farmers can expect 22nd installment in the last week of February. Under this scheme, money will be credited in beneficiary's accounts in the coming days via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Where to track PM Kisan Yojana 22nd installment latest updates Those awaiting PM Kisan Yojana 22nd installment date can track latest updates on the official website at https://pmkisan.gov.in. Eligible farmers as mentioned in the ‘Beneficiaries List’ must ensure that their Aadhar card is linked to their bank account as funds will be directly transferred.

To check ‘Beneficiaries List’ on the official website, select State, District, Sub-district, Block, Village and click on submit. Names of all eligible farmers will be displayed who will who will receive the installment amount from Centre.

To ensure successful transfer, farmers must check their eligibility status on Know Your Status (KYS) of PM KISAN website/ mobile app or Kisan eMitra chatbot. The government updates the PM Kisan beneficiary list before every instalment release.

PM Kisan Yojana 21st installment Last installment of Centre's Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana — 21st installment — was released by PM Modi on 19 November. Over 9.35 crore farmers received the 21st instalment in which more than ₹18,000 crore were disbursed.