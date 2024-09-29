Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges buying Made in India products this festive season, ‘merely buying earthen lamps…’ Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his address to the nation through the‘Mann ki Baat’ program today. This is the 114th episode of the monthly radio program by the Prime Minister. PM Modi held the last Mann ki Baat episode on August 25, 2024.

The program will be broadcast on Akashvani and Doordarshan's entire network, the AIR News website, and the Newsonair mobile app. The public can also catch PM Modi's thoughts on the YouTube channel.

Highlights from his address: PM Modi highlighted the importance of ‘water conservation.’ He said, “For the last few weeks, it has been raining heavily in different parts of the country. This rainy season reminds us how important 'water conservation' is.”

The Prime Minister also reflected on the 10-year anniversary of his radio show and said, “This episode today is going to make me emotional. It's flooding me with a lot of old memories... The reason is that this journey of ours in Mann Ki Baat is completing 10 years."

PM Modi spoke on the popularity of “Swachh Bharat Mission,” says “Due to the success of the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' the Waste to Wealth' mantra is becoming popular among people. People have started talking about Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.”

The Prime Minister also shared success story from Madhya Pradesh. He said, “In Raipura Village of Dindori, Madhya Pradesh, construction of a large pond has raised the groundwater level considerably. The women of this village benefited from this.”

During his address, the PM Modi also spoke on return of ancient artifacts by the US, says, “We are all very proud of our heritage. I always say 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'. There is a lot of discussion about the return of our ancient artefacts by the US. He added, "US President Joe Biden, very affectionately, showed me some of these artefacts in his private residence in Delaware. Returned Artifacts are made of materials such as Terracotta, Stone, ivory, wood, copper and bronze.”

PM Modi also encouraged buying Made in India products during festive season. He said, “In this festive season you can once again reiterate your old resolves. Anything you buy, should necessarily be 'Made in India'… Anything you gift that too should be Made In India. Merely buying earthen lamps is not ‘Vocal for Local'.”