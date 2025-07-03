PM Modi addresses Ghana Parliament, says ‘progress cannot come without giving voice to Global South’: Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 3, addressed the Parliament of Ghana, and underscored the significance of progress of the Global South. PM Modi emphasised that true progress can only be achieved by empowering the voice of the Global South. The prime minister also spoke about the national honour ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ which was bestowed upon him, dedicating it to “enduring friendship and shared values that bind the two countries”.

“I am deeply honoured to address this esteemed house today. It is a privilege to be in Ghana, a land that radiates the spirit of democracy, dignity and resilience. As the representative of world's largest democracy, I bring with me the goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians.”

“Ghana is known as the land of Gold, not just for what lies under your soil but as much for the warmth and strength in your heart,” PM Modi said.