PM Modi addresses Ghana Parliament, says ‘progress cannot come without giving voice to Global South’: Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 3, addressed the Parliament of Ghana, and underscored the significance of progress of the Global South. PM Modi emphasised that true progress can only be achieved by empowering the voice of the Global South. The prime minister also spoke about the national honour ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ which was bestowed upon him, dedicating it to “enduring friendship and shared values that bind the two countries”.

“I am deeply honoured to address this esteemed house today. It is a privilege to be in Ghana, a land that radiates the spirit of democracy, dignity and resilience. As the representative of world's largest democracy, I bring with me the goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians.”

“Ghana is known as the land of Gold, not just for what lies under your soil but as much for the warmth and strength in your heart,” PM Modi said.

WHAT MODI SAID IN GHANA PARLIAMENT Expressing gratitude on receiving the national award of Ghana, The Officer of the Order of the Star', PM Modi said, “Last evening was a deeply moving experience, receiving your national award from my dear friend, President John Mahama is an honour. On behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India, I thank the people of Ghana for this honour.” PM Modi spoke of democracy and said, it is not merely a system but one of India's fundamental values. “From thousands of years ago, we have examples of centres like Vaishali. The Rigveda, one of the world's oldest scriptures, says, 'let good thoughts come to us from all directions'. This openness to ideas is the core of democracy.” the prime minister said. PM Modi said, “We support Africa's development framework to secure a bright and sustainable future. Together, we will shape a future full of promises and progress.” Also Read | PM Modi’s historic Ghana visit: UPI push, 4 MoUs inked, new frontiers in defence, and minerals explored | A look Speaking of Indian aspirations of becoming a developed nation by 2047, the prime minister said people of India have resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047. “A strong India will contribute to more stable and prosperous world,” he said. “Africa has been connected to many of India's proudest moments in space. When India's Chandrayaan landed on the Moon's South Pole, I was in Africa and today, as an Indian Astronaut conducts experiments onboard a space station for the welfare of humanity, I am once again in Africa,” he said. Speaking of the Global South and the inclusion of the African Union in the G20, PM said, “The changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance. Progress cannot come without giving voice to the global south...We are proud that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during our presidency.” The prime minister also spoke about Ghana and India's shared history of colonial rule. “The histories of India and Ghana bear the scars of colonial rule, but our spirits have always remained free and fearless. We draw strength and inspiration from our rich heritage,” he said.