PM Modi addresses Trinidad and Tobago Parliament on democracy, terrorism, role of women, cricket, more | Key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the joint Assembly of Trinidad and Tobago Parliament on Friday during his two-day visit to the Caribbean nation. He also received the ‘Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’ and became the first foreign leader to be honoured with the prestigious award.

During his address, PM Modi spoke about democracy, India's growth, bilateral ties, the importance of women's empowerment, and the deep ties with the Indian diaspora.

Here are the key points from PM Modi's address — Democracy is a way of life PM Modi emphasised that democracy for Indians is a way of life rooted in a rich heritage. He noted the ancestral ties of many parliamentarians to Bihar, known for its ancient republics.

“For us, Indians, democracy is not just a political model but a way of life. We have a rich heritage spanning thousands of years. Many of the parliamentarians here have their ancestors from Bihar, which was a home to Mahajanpads - ancient republics,” PM Modi noted.

India will always prioritise the Global South Emphasising India's growth and priorities, PM Modi was quoted by ANI saying, "India is the fastest growing major economy in the world.. We see our development also as our responsibility towards others, and our priority will always be the Global South..."

Terrorism PM Modi reiterated the need to stand against terrorism. “We must stand united to deny terrorism any shelter or space.”

His statement comes months after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives.

On women empowerment In a speech to Trinidad and Tobago's Parliament, PM Modi emphasised the importance of women and underscores their significant contributions to India's development in diverse fields, reinforcing the cultural respect for women in India.

PM Modi said, “I'm delighted to see so many women members in this house. Respect for women is deeply rooted in Indian culture. One of our important holy texts, the Skanda Purana, says that one daughter brings as much happiness as ten sons.”

He further added, “We are strengthening the hands of women to build our modern India. From space to sports, startups to science, education to enterprise, aviation to armed forces - they are leading India to a new future in various domains.”

On India's passion for cricket PM Modi said that Indians are passionate fans of the West Indies cricket team, supporting them wholeheartedly except during matches against India.

“I must say, Indians are among the most passionate fans of the West Indies cricket team. We cheer for them with all our heart, except when they are playing against India,” PM Modi said.