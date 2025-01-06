Prime Minister Modi met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to discuss technology and AI. Nadella thanked Modi for his leadership and commitment to making India AI-first. Modi welcomed Microsoft's expansion plans, emphasizing the importance of their discussions on tech and innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday to discuss a range of topics, including technology and artificial intelligence (AI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the meeting, Nadella expressed his gratitude on X, thanking the Prime Minister for his leadership and support. “Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji for your leadership. Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift," he wrote, sharing a photograph of their interaction.

Prime Minister Modi responded warmly to Nadella's post, noting the importance of their discussions and welcoming Microsoft’s ambitious plans for India. “It was indeed a delight to meet you, @satyanadella! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting," he posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting highlighted Microsoft's growing engagement with India and its commitment to advancing AI-driven solutions in the country.

Previously, Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy, along with his Cabinet Ministers, including D Sridhar Babu and Uttam Kumar Reddy, met Nadella in Hyderabad on December 30, 2024 to discuss the company’s ongoing investments in the state and explore future collaborations in the technology sector.

Microsoft has long had a presence in Hyderabad, one of the earliest technology companies to establish operations in the city. Over the years, the company has grown its workforce to 10,000 employees and made significant investments, including a data centre capacity of 600 MW in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the meeting, Chief Minister Reddy expressed his gratitude to Nadella for the company’s continued investments and the positive impact on Hyderabad’s tech landscape. "Thank you, Mr. Nadella, for the continued growth and commitment to our city and state," said Reddy, recognising Microsoft’s contributions to the local economy and its role in fostering technological advancements.

The discussions centred around Telangana’s strategic focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, and cloud computing. Reddy and his IT Minister highlighted their vision to develop Hyderabad into a global leader in the tech domain and sought Microsoft's support in building a robust technology ecosystem.