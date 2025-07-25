PM Modi announces $565 million line of credit to Maldives, free trade deal talks underway too

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, held talks with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, and declared that India will provide $565 million line of credit to the island nation. He also said that talks of a free trade agreement between India and Maldives has started.

“India will always support Maldives to strengthen its defence capabilities," PM Modi also said during the meeting.

Modi landed in Male this morning to a warm welcome with Muizzu and a number of top ministers of his government receiving the prime minister at the Velena international airport, reflecting the importance Male attached to the trip.

Hours later, Modi was accorded a colourful ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour at the iconic Republic Square.

"Deeply touched by the gesture of President Muizzu to come to the airport to welcome me. I am confident that India-Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress in the times to come," Modi said in a social media post.