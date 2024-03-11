PM Modi announces first test flight of Made-in-India Agni 5 missile

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the first test flight of the Made-in-India Agni 5 missile, that has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He took to X and wrote, “Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology." Even Union Home Minister congratulated the DRDO for this remarkable achievement. He took to X and wrote, “A momentous day for our nation. Heartfelt congratulations to our @DRDO_India scientists and citizens for the successful Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile. The missile equipped with cutting-edge Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology will further accelerate PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a self-reliant Bharat in Defence capabilities."

Earlier in the day, India tested Mission Divyastra - the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

According to government sources, quoted by news agency ANI, this will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations. Also, the project director is a woman and has significant women contribution, added the report.

Apart from this, India has joined the select group of nations that have MIRV capability with the test of Mission Divyastra.

Mission Divyastra's system is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles reach the target points within the desired accuracy. The capability is an enunciator of India’s growing technological prowess.

The Agni-5 – with a range of 5000 km – is developed considering the long-term security needs of the country, added the PTI report. The missile can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

According to details, Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and have already been deployed.

India has been developing capabilities to intercept hostile ballistic missiles both inside and outside the earth's atmospheric limits.

With agency inputs.

