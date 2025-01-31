PM Modi appeals to combat obesity; Akshay Kumar, Vijender Singh, WHO, others voice support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made an appeal to address obesity and cut oil consumption. His plea resonated with many as it garnered support from doctors, athletes, and the public. He made this appeal during his address at the opening ceremony of 38th National Games in Dehradun.

Prime Minister's Office in a press release stated, “Prime Minister discussed how the problem of obesity is increasing rapidly in the country which is a matter of concern because obesity increases the risk of diseases like diabetes, heart disease.” At the event, PM Modi also touched the topic of Fit India Movement and highlighted the importance of exercise and diet. He also addressed the need for balanced food intake to stay healthy.

PM Modi also asserted the importance of reducing unhealthy fat and oil in food and advised a reduction of daily oil consumption by 10 percent.

Reacting over PM Modi's message, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media platform X and stated, “How true!! I’ve been saying this for years now…love it that the PM himself has put it so aptly. Health hai toh sab kuchh hai. Obesity se fight karne ke sabse bade hathiyaar.” Suggesting the need for regular exercise, ‘Her Pheri’ actor Akshay Kumar said that one could fight obesity by following the below mentioned practices:

1. Take enough sleep

2. Fresh air and sunlight

3. Consume desi ghee instead of processed food and reduce oil intake.

P D Hinduja Hospital CEO Gautam Khanna remarked that it is a timely message on the importance of reducing obesity and associated risks. In a post on X, he stated, “Health is our greatest asset.”

