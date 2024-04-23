QS World University Rankings: PM Modi hails India’s remarkable performance growth, says “this emphasis will deepen…”
India has emerged as the leader among all G20 countries in the QS subject rankings performance growth. PM Modi said that research, learning, and innovation-led growth brought positive changes in higher education in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian government after India topped QS University rankings among G20 nations in the academic year 2023-24.
