Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian government after India topped QS University rankings among G20 nations in the academic year 2023-24.

PM Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and stated, “This is encouraging to see! Our Government is focussing on research, learning and innovation in a big way." He added, “In the coming times, this emphasis will deepen even further, thus benefitting our Yuva Shakti."

President of QS University Rankings, Nunzio Quacquarelli, praised India for emerging as the leader among all G20 countries in the QS subject rankings performance growth.

In a LinkedIn post, the President of QS University Rankings shared some results from the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject related to the Indian Higher Education system.

The post reads, “This year, Indian universities showed the highest performance improvement among all G20 nations — a significant 14 percent (year-on-year) improvement in their average ranking."

Praising PM Modi, Nunzio Quacquarelli added, “India’s HE progress on the global stage has undoubtedly been aided by visionary policies such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Nunzio Quacquarelli further claimed that PM Modi was passionately committed to revolutionising Indian education, which is reflected in the ambitious targets mentioned in the NEP. He also said he had met PM Modi to discuss global higher education trends.

Indian higher education institutions have improved their rankings in the latest subject ranking report in several subjects, namely Biological Sciences, Business Studies and STEM subjects.

The report named NEP as the driving force behind positive changes in higher education in the country. India emerged as the country with the second-highest number of featured universities in the QS subject rankings across Asia.

The report added, “In approving the NEP 2020, the Union Government, under PM Modi’s leadership, defined the vision for India’s new education system."

