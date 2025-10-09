PM Modi welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan agreement, hails Netanyahu: ‘Reflection of strong leadership'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the Israel-Hamas agreement on the first phase of President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.

PM Modi, however, praised Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the agreement was a reflection of the strong leadership of the Israeli prime minister, while hoping, at the same time, for a respite for the people of Gaza, paving the way for lasting peace.

Also Read | Trump says Israel, Hamas reach hostage deal in Gaza breakthrough

“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi's remarks came hours after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the “first phase” of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners in what is being seen as the biggest breakthrough in months in the fresh phase of conflict triggered after 7 October Hamas attack two years ago.

“This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace,” Modi said.

What did Donald Trump, Bibi say? President Trump said, “ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace"

“All Parties will be treated fairly," he said in a social media post.

Netanyahu also took to social media and said, “With God’s help, we will bring them all home.” Hamas said separately that the deal would ensure the withdrawal of Israeli troops as well as allow for the entry of aid and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

The agreement is set to be presented to the Israeli Cabinet on Thursday for approval. Once approved, Israeli forces will begin their withdrawal to the agreed-upon boundary, a process expected to take less than 24 hours, according to a senior White House official who spoke anonymously to AP.

Hamas then has 72 hours to release hostages, and the White House believes they will begin being released on Monday, the official said.

Hamas has announced that a deal has been reached to end the conflict in Gaza, which will guarantee the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

What is Trump's Gaza Peace Plan? Trump and Netanyahu said on September 29 that they have agreed on a plan to end the war in Gaza. President Trump laid out a 20-point plan for ending the Israel-Hamas war and establishing a post-war governance in the war-battered Palestinian territory.

Trump's plan would establish a temporary governing board headed by Trump and including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict’ calls for Gaza to become “a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours” and pledges redevelopment “for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

On September 29, PM Modi had hailed US President Donald Trump's leadership and praised his peace efforts in Gaza to stop the ongoing months-long war with Israel.

(With agency inputs)