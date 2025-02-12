Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Marseille on Tuesday (local time) ahead of their engagements in the city. Upon arrival, the Prime Minister honoured the city’s historic connection to India’s freedom struggle, recalling the "courageous escape" attempt of Veer Savarkar and thanked French activists who supported him. After this, the Prime Minister also had a discussion with US Vice President JD Vance.

Here are Top 10 points to know on PM's final leg of France visit 1. In Marseille, PM Modi and the French President will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research.

2. Taking to X, the Prime Minister said that the visit will witness important programmes aimed at further connecting India and France. Modi added that the Indian consulate, which is being inaugurated, will deepen people-to-people linkages.

3. In a tribute to historical ties, PM Modi will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars.

4. The city of Marseille holds a special place in India's freedom struggle. It was here that Veer Savarkar, one of India's freedom fighters, made a brave attempt to escape British custody.

5. The Prime Minister thanked the people of Marseille and the French activists. He wrote, “Landed in Marseille. In India’s quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!”

6. PM Modi also met with US Vice President JD Vance along with his family on Tuesday (local time).

7. According to a statement by the White House, "The two leaders discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, "reliable" US nuclear technology."

8. After the meeting, the two leaders, along with the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, enjoyed coffee together. The Prime Minister also presented gifts to the Vance children and wished their son, Vivek, a happy birthday.

9. Vance also expressed his gratitude after meeting Modi and said, "Prime Minister Modi was gracious and kind, and our kids really enjoyed the gifts. I'm grateful to him for the wonderful conversation."

10. PM Modi is set to visit the US on February 12-13, at the invitation of President Donald Trump, making it the first meeting between the two leaders since Trump began his second term in office.