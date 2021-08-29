NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to be cautious about the coronavirus pandemic in the backdrop of the ongoing vaccination programme during his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat.

“More than 62 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country but still we have to be careful and vigilant," said PM Modi, while urging people to get vaccinated and take precautions ahead of the upcoming festivals.

This comes in the backdrop of Zydus’s covid-19 vaccine becoming the fifth vaccine to get Indian government approval after Covishield, a vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) and developed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc; Bharat Biotech’s locally-developed Covaxin; Russia’s Sputnik V; and the US’s Moderna.

India has administered 63.09 crore covid-19 vaccines. With the second wave subsiding, there has been a laxity in following covid protocols. The government has been trying to expedite the vaccination programme.

PM Modi also spoke about sports gaining importance in the country, with India winning a medal in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics after 41 years.

“Friends, this time, the Olympics have created a major impact. The events at the Olympics are over; the Paralympics are going on. Whatever our country earned in this world of sports may be little in comparison with the world but enough has happened to bolster our belief. Today, it is not that the youth is just watching sports…the youth is also looking at possibilities associated with sports…observing the entire eco system minutely…comprehending its potential, wishing to connect with it in some way or the other," he said.

India sent its largest ever contingent of 127 athletes in 18 disciplines to Tokyo Olympics and registered its best performance till date in the global event. The men’s hockey team won a bronze medal.

“Sports has begun to be discussed in every family…do tell me…should this momentum be allowed to subside? No…not at all. Even you must be thinking on similar lines. In the country now, sports and games, sportsman spirit is not to stop," he said and added, “At home or elsewhere, in villages or cities, our playgrounds must be filled up. Let all play – let all bloom!"

He also spoke about one’s responsibility to carry forward Indian traditions, continuing with the cleanliness campaign, and the importance of skilled workers.

PM Modi also spoke about satellites being developed by Indian youth and students after the country opened up its space sector for the private firms.

“We see how, some time ago, when India opened her space sector…within no time the young generation lapped up the opportunity. And to avail of its benefits, college students and young people working in universities and the private sector enthusiastically came forward. And I firmly believe that in the coming days, a large number of satellites would be of those developed by our youth, our students, our colleges, our universities, students working in labs," he said.

The Union cabinet last June decided to open up the space sector for private sector participation, and cleared the creation of a new entity, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), to encourage private companies to use India’s space infrastructure.

