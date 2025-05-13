PM Modi at Adampur airbase: From 'ghar mein ghuske maarenge' to ‘Pakistan won’t get any sleep' | Key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian Armed Forces for the remarkable success of Operation Sindoor, stating that the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ echoes with a whizzing sound when Indian missiles strike their targets. He added that the very thought of India’s drones and missiles is enough to keep Pakistan awake at night.

“IAF targeted terror bases deep inside Pakistan with speed and precision that left enemy stunned. Pakistan will not get any sleep for a long time just thinking of our drones and missiles,” PM Modi said.

Addressing the armed forces at the Adampur airbase, PM Modi also said that the Indian defence forces have created history and made billions of Indian proud.