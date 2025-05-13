PM Modi at Adampur airbase: From 'ghar mein ghuske maarenge' to ‘Pakistan won’t get any sleep' | Key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian Armed Forces for the remarkable success of Operation Sindoor, stating that the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ echoes with a whizzing sound when Indian missiles strike their targets. He added that the very thought of India’s drones and missiles is enough to keep Pakistan awake at night.

“IAF targeted terror bases deep inside Pakistan with speed and precision that left enemy stunned. Pakistan will not get any sleep for a long time just thinking of our drones and missiles,” PM Modi said.

Addressing the armed forces at the Adampur airbase, PM Modi also said that the Indian defence forces have created history and made billions of Indian proud.

PM MODI ADDRESSES ARMED FORCED AT ADAMPUR AIRBASE PM Modi said, “'Bharat Mata ki Jai' maidaan mein bhi goonjti hai aur mission mein bhi. Jab Bharat ke sainik Maa Bharati bolte hai toh dushman ke kaleje kaanp jaate hai. Bharat Mata ki Jai is the resolve of every soldier who is ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. It is the voice of every citizen who wants to live for the country and do something for the country.” He said, “When our drones destroy the walls of the enemy's fort, when our missiles reach the target with a whizzing sound, the enemy hears 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When we light up the sun even at night, the enemy sees 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When our armies blow away the threat of nuclear blackmail, then only one thing resonates from the sky- 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.” PM Narendra Modi said “hum ghar mein ghus kar maarenge aur bachne ka ek mauka tak nahi denge” and that the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani Army on which these terrorists were relying. “There is no such place in Pakistan where terrorists can sit and breathe in peace,” he said. He also hailed the coordination between the manpower and the machine power, saying “this is called jointness”. He added “our airbases and defence infrastructure remained unharmed.” Our 'lakshman rekha' for Pakistan is very clear; any terror attack will be met with definitive reply on our own conditions, says PM Modi. At the Adampur airbase, PM Narendra Modi said, “I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated.” Speaking of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, “Operation Sindoor is not a normal military operation. It is the confluence of India's policy, intention and decisiveness. India is the land of Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh ji. When the sindoor of our sisters and daughters was removed, we entered the houses of the terrorists and crushed them.” Aatank ke aakao ko samajh aa gaya hai ki Bharat ki or nazar uthane ka ek hi anjaam hoga- tabaahi aur mahavinaash, he said. “India has decided on three points. First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will give a reply in our way, on our condition, on our time. Second, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Third, we will not see terror-supporting government and terror masterminds as separate entities. The world too is going ahead by understanding India's new form, its new system.” (With agency inputs)

