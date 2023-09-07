Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended and addressed the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. At the Summit, PM Modi spoke about the theme of the (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) ASEAN-India Summit, ‘ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth’, and said ASEAN matters as it is here that everyone's voice is heard.

PM Modi addressed the ASEAN-India Summit and said said that it was an "honour" for him to co-chair the summit.

PM Narendra Modi said, “This year's theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. ASEAN matters because here everyone's voice is heard and ASEAN is [the] epicenter of growth because ASEAN plays an important role in global growth."

PM Modi also spoke about how the Indian history and geography unite with the ASEAN. “Our history and geography unite India and ASEAN. Along with it, our shared values, regional integration, and our shared belief in peace, prosperity and a multipolar world also unite us," PM Modi said.

ASEAN is the central pillar of India's Act East Policy, PM Modi said, adding, “India supports ASEAN's outlook on ASEAN-India centrality and Indo-Pacific."

PM Modi said India and ASEAN celebrated friendship day last year and "gave it a form of comprehensive strategic partnership."

“Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit..." PM Modi said.

Indonesia is part of the G20 'troika' as it had the presidency of the grouping last year. PM Modi will also be part of the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) being held alongside the ASEAN-India summit.

PM Modi arrived in Jakarta today and was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Jakarta International Airport. He was received by I. Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati, Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection

As the Prime Minister reached his hotel he was welcomed by the Indian community. He greeted the members of the Indian diaspora who were seen chanting 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi Modi'. The Prime Minister was also seen playing a traditional musical instrument.

(With agency inputs)