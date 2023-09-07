PM Modi attends ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, says ASEAN matters because everyone's voice is heard here1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST
PM Modi highlights the importance of ASEAN and India's partnership at the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended and addressed the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. At the Summit, PM Modi spoke about the theme of the (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) ASEAN-India Summit, ‘ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth’, and said ASEAN matters as it is here that everyone's voice is heard.