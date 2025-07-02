PM Modi becomes first Indian PM in 30 years to visit Ghana; receives Guard of Honour, 21-gun salute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Ghana, becoming the first Indian prime minister in 30 years to visit the West African country. PM Modi is on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership and review the strong bilateral partnership.

President John Dramani Mahama received PM Narendra Modi as he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport. PM Modi was also given a Guard of Honour along with 21-gun salute.

This is the prime minister's first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana. It is also the first prime ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades.

In his departure statement, PM Modi called Ghana a “valued partner in the Global South” which plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.

The prime minister added that he looked forward to talks aimed at further deepening the two countries' historical ties and opening up new windows of cooperation, including in the areas of investment, energy, health, security, capacity building and development partnership.

“As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to speak at the Parliament of Ghana,” PM Modi said.

MODI'S GHANA VISIT According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi will meet with Ghana’s president to review the strong bilateral partnership and explore ways to strengthen it further through cooperation in economic, energy, and defence sectors.

This visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India’s engagement with the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) and the African Union, it added.

After spending two days in Ghana, PM Modi will travel to Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day visit from July 3 to 4. In the third leg of his visit, PM Modi will visit Argentina from July 4 to 5.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS summit followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia.