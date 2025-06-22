PM Modi calls for de-escalation after US strikes Iranian nuclear sites

New Delhi: After the US attacked three nuclear sites in Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed deep concern over the escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Taking to social media platform X, the prime minister said he reiterated India’s call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace.

“Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” Modi said.

The US on Saturday launched air strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities — Natanz, Fordo and Isfahan — sharply escalating tensions in West Asia. In a televised address on Sunday (India time), US President Donald Trump confirmed the direct assault on Iran’s nuclear programme, ending days of speculation over Washington’s entry into the Israel-Iran conflict. He warned that further strikes could follow.

“Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight was the most difficult of them all by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace doesn't come quickly we will go to those other targets with precision, speed and skill," Trump said.

Iran had earlier issued strong warnings against US involvement. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had cautioned that any American attack would cause “irreparable damage.”

India has deep strategic and economic ties with Iran, including its involvement in the development of Chabahar Port. A further escalation risks turmoil in global energy markets and could disrupt India’s crude imports.

The US intervention has also heightened fears of a wider regional war, as Iran has repeatedly threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz and target US bases and assets in the Gulf region.

Several countries have called for de-escalation. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday urged Iran to return to diplomacy following the US strikes.