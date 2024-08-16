PM Modi calls for release of hostages and de-escalation in West Asia in talks with Israel’s Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for release of hostages and de-escalation in West Asia in a telephone exchange with his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reiterating India’s call for immediate release of all hostages and the need for continued humanitarian assistance for the affected, PM Modi called for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

They also discussed various aspects of the bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership.

Netanyahu had called PM Modi to convey his warm wishes on the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, according to Prime Minister's Office. The two leaders have also agreed to remain in touch.

It has been 10 months since the Gaza war erupted and measures such as air strikes, artillery shells and severe shortages of medicine, food and clean water have brought one of the world's most densely populated places to its knees.

On Tuesday, Hamas fired two rockets at Israel's commercial hub, Tel Aviv, after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza that killed at least 19 Palestinians. It was the first time since May when Hamas last claimed firing rockets at Tel Aviv.

The report citing Israeli military said there were no casualties in Israel following the rockets fired from Gaza. One of the rockets fell into the sea, while the other did not reach Israeli territory.

While Israel has maintained that it goes to great lengths to avoid civilian casualties and accuses Hamas of using humans as shields.

Earlier on Monday, the US said that the Gaza ceasefire talks slated for Thursday to go ahead as planned, and that an agreement was still possible. A media report said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken planned to set off on Tuesday for discussions in Qatar, Egypt and Israel.

The Israeli government said it would send a delegation to Thursday's talks to finalise the details of the agreement proposal.

