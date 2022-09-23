PM Modi can broker peace between Russia-Ukraine, says Mexico at UN2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 07:43 PM IST
- Mexico said at the United Nations that only PM Modi can broker peace between Russia and Ukraine
Listen to this article
Mexico on Friday proposed at the United Nations (UN) that a committee be set up to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. Mexico has said that the committee should have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pope Francis, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to mediate permanent peace between Russia and Ukraine.