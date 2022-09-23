Mexico on Friday proposed at the United Nations (UN) that a committee be set up to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. Mexico has said that the committee should have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pope Francis, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to mediate permanent peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The proposal was put forward by Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón, the foreign minister of Mexico. The Mexican minister was participating in a UN Security Council debate on Ukraine conflict in New York. In February, Russia declared a special military operation on Ukraine.

Mexico's proposal at the United Nations came a few days after PM Modi, on the sidelines of the 22nd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that "today's era is not of war".

PM Modi's remark to Vladimir Putin was welcomed by the western countries. The US said that it was heartened by PM Modi's statement during a meeting with Vladimir Putin. They have also been welcomed by France and the United Kingdom.

"Based on its pacifist vocation, Mexico believes that the international community must now channel its best efforts to achieve peace," Casaubón said.

"In this regard, I would like to share with you the proposal of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to strengthen the mediation efforts of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, through the formation of a Committee for Dialogue and Peace in Ukraine with the participation of other heads of state and government, including, if possible, His Excellency Narendra Modi and His Holiness Pope Francis."

The Mexican minister said the objective of the committee would be to generate new mechanisms for dialogue and create complementary spaces for mediation to build confidence, reduce tensions and open the way for lasting peace.

"As the Secretary-General has said, it is time to act and commit to peace. To settle for war is always to go to the precipice," he said.

The Mexican foreign minister argued that peace can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy and by building effective political channels.

"Indifference is unacceptable, just as it is unacceptable to simply lament the fact that, so far, in the case in question, the Security Council has not been able to fulfil its essential responsibility," the Mexican minister said.

"The reasons why this Council can become dysfunctional are well known. It is up to us to correct them. The time is right to consider, in all seriousness, the structural reforms required to do so," Casaubon said.

