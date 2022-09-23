PM Modi can broker peace between Russia-Ukraine, says Mexico at UN

"In this regard, I would like to share with you the proposal of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to strengthen the mediation efforts of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, through the formation of a Committee for Dialogue and Peace in Ukraine with the participation of other heads of state and government, including, if possible, His Excellency Narendra Modi and His Holiness Pope Francis."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}