PM Modi cancels Kanpur visit to launch projects over ₹20,000 crore in view of Pahalgam terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to visit Kanpur on April 24 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore, has cancelled his visit. The cancellation comes in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which has prompted a shift in the prime minister’s schedule and priorities.
“In light of the recent terror attack that claimed a number of lives, including that of Shubham- a courageous young son of Kanpur, and keeping in mind the somber mood and sentiments of the people, the event has been cancelled,” the PMO said in a statement.
The PMO said, “As a mark of respect, it was considered appropriate to defer any celebratory or formal public engagement in Kanpur during this period of grief.”
On the same day, the Prime Minister will attend a pre-scheduled official programme in Madhubani, Bihar, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas, which will also see participation from people across the country via video conference.
