PM Modi cancels Kanpur visit to launch projects over ₹20,000 crore in view of Pahalgam terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to visit Kanpur on April 24 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore, has cancelled his visit. The cancellation comes in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which has prompted a shift in the prime minister’s schedule and priorities.

Advertisement

“In light of the recent terror attack that claimed a number of lives, including that of Shubham- a courageous young son of Kanpur, and keeping in mind the somber mood and sentiments of the people, the event has been cancelled,” the PMO said in a statement.

The PMO said, “As a mark of respect, it was considered appropriate to defer any celebratory or formal public engagement in Kanpur during this period of grief.”