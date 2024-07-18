PM Modi chairs security meet to discuss increasing terror attacks in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 18, chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security over the increasing number of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting. No more details on PM Modi's security meeting have so far been shared.

The security meeting comes hours after two soldiers were injured in a gunfight between terrorists and security forces in Doda district of J&K where Army men are engaged in an encounter to neutralise some militants linked to the killing of four personnel, including a Major.

The operation entered its fourth day on Thursday and also witnessed a brief exchange of fire at two places in Desa forests on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"All security forces on the ground are engaged in a well-coordinated operation against terrorists with whom we had contact yesterday and today as well. The operation is under progress and we will get success soon,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar, Ramban range, Shridhar Patil said in Kastigarh.

Earlier in the day, two Army personnel were injured when a group of terrorists fired at a temporary security camp established inside a school building to assist the search operations linked to Doda terror attack. The terrorists, according to the reports, fled into the dense forest after firing at the security personnel.

The gunfight started at Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area at around 2 am and continued for over an hour. One of the critically injured soldiers has been moved to Udhampur-based command hospital.