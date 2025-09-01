PM Modi China Visit LIVE: Xi slams 'bullying' behaviour in world order; asks Modi, Putin to oppose ‘cold war’ mentality

PM Modi China Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday shared light moments ahead of the SCO Summit's plenary session.

In a powerful visual the leaders were seen holding discussions and having a conversation in a show of strength amid the US tariff concerns.

President Putin and Prime Minister Modi greeted each other with a warm hug, after which they walked towards the stage for a family photo of the SCO members. Modi later posted, “Always a pleasure to meet President Putin”

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that PM Modi will first address the SCO plenary session today before meeting President Putin.

In addition to the SCO Summit today, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, China. On Sunday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The SCO comprises 10 members apart from India and China – Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Why is the SCO Summit important?

With the US-India and US-China tariff disputes causing turmoil in global markets and Russia’s clash with the West over Ukraine, reshaping power alliances, the SCO Summit presents India with a chance to recalibrate its relations with both Beijing and Moscow while strengthening its strategic independence.