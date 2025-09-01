PM Modi China Visit LIVE: Xi slams 'bullying' behaviour in world order; asks Modi, Putin to oppose ‘cold war’ mentality

PM Modi China Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday shared light moments ahead of the SCO Summit's plenary session.
In a powerful visual the leaders were seen holding discussions and having a conversation in a show of strength amid the US tariff concerns.
President Putin and Prime Minister Modi greeted each other with a warm hug, after which they walked towards the stage for a family photo of the SCO members. Modi later posted, “Always a pleasure to meet President Putin”
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that PM Modi will first address the SCO plenary session today before meeting President Putin.
In addition to the SCO Summit today, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, China. On Sunday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The SCO comprises 10 members apart from India and China – Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Why is the SCO Summit important?
With the US-India and US-China tariff disputes causing turmoil in global markets and Russia’s clash with the West over Ukraine, reshaping power alliances, the SCO Summit presents India with a chance to recalibrate its relations with both Beijing and Moscow while strengthening its strategic independence.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro again slammed India for purchasing Russian oil saying that “Brahmins” are profiteering at the expense of the Indian people and it needs to "stop".
“Look (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is a great leader,” Navarro told Fox News Sunday and further asserted that he doesn't understand how the Indian leader is cooperating with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping "when he's the biggest democracy in the world."
“So I would just simply say, the Indian people, please understand what's going on here. You got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop,” Navarro said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other Heads of States/Heads of Governments attend the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, China.
During the SCO meet, China's President Xi slams 'bullying' behaviour in world order. He also oppose cold war mentality and bloc confrontation
He called on the leaders, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and India's Narendra Modi, to "adhere to fairness and justice... oppose Cold War mentality, camp confrontation, and bullying behaviour".
Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted pictures of his interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
He captioned it as, “Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit.”