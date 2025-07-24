PM Modi comforts translator struggling with Hindi in UK: ‘Can use English words’ - Watch viral video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was heard comforting a translator who was struggling to speak Hindi to him during the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom on Thursday, July 24.

The video on the internet shows a translator attempting to translate UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statements from English to Hindi but struggling, prompting a reassuring gesture from PM Narendra Modi.

As she finishes a sentence in Hindi with great difficulty, PM Modi tells her, “It's okay, you can use English words in between,” instantly easing the moment.

The moment brought a smile to Keir Starmer’s face, who offered to repeat his remarks for the translator. Then, turning to PM Modi with a light gesture, he said, “I think we understand each other well.”

Watch the video here:

India-UK ink Free Trade Agreement India and the UK signed a landmark free trade agreement, which, starting 2026, will see 99 per cent of Indian exports enter the UK duty-free, while reducing tariffs on British products such as cars and whisky.

The deal, which comes days ahead of the US moratorium on higher tariffs coming to an end, aims to double the USD 56 billion trade between the world's fifth and sixth largest economies by 2030.

While India has opened its market to various consumer goods, including chocolates, biscuits, and cosmetics, it will gain greater access to export products such as textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, sports goods, and toys.