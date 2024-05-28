NTR on Tuesday morning visited the NTR ghat. The Telugu cinema actor paid homage to his grandfather and the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, famously known by his stage name NTR Jr, on Tuesday, May 28, morning visited the NTR ghat. The Telugu cinema actor paid tribute to his grandfather and the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary.

The video footage from the site shows NTR Jr paying tribute with folded hands at the memorial. The RRR star's brother Nandamuri Kalyanram also paid tribute to NTR by offering flowers at the memorial. Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, son of NTR, was seen at the ghat, where he came to pay homage to his late father.

Also read: Watch| Japan earthquake: Jr NTR returns to India after series of powerful earthquakes jolt the country Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders and film personalities also paid tribute to the legendary N T Rama Rao.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to on social media platform X and said, "Remembering the legendary NTR on his birth anniversary. He was a remarkable icon of Telugu cinema and a visionary leader." He added, "His contributions to film and politics continue to inspire generations. From his unforgettable roles on screen to his transformative leadership, he is fondly remembered. We will keep working to fulfil his vision for our society."

Also read: 'Just the beginning': Jr NTR says Oscar win not only for RRR but for India In a post on X, Venkaiah Naidu described NTR as "heartbeat" and "symbol of self-respect of Telugu people." He said that the TDP founder won laurels as an actor for his performances in mythological roles and also ushered in a new era in politics. He further remarked that NTR was a great nationalist who stood against autocratic politics, "Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was a great reformer who brought many revolutionary changes, including property rights for women and decentralization of power."

Who was NTR? Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, was an actor, producer, director, editor, and politician. He served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years. NTR received national recognition for his works as he was awarded with three National Film Awards for co-producing 'Thodu Dongalu' (1954) and 'Seetharama Kalyanam' (1960) and directing 'Varakatnam' (1970).

Also read: Lok Sabha polls 2024: Top South actors Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Jr NTR cast vote in Hyderabad | WATCH Moreover, another accolade in NTR's list was the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like 'Raju Peda' (1954) and 'Lava Kusa' (1963).

NTR Jr upcoming Pan-India film 'Devara' stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the significant roles. Ayan Mukerji directorial 'War 2' will also feature NTR Jr.

(With ANI inputs)

