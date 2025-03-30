Modi urges community action for water conservation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, emphasized the importance of community-driven water conservation efforts, urging citizens to prepare for the summer by contributing to the ongoing ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign.

Highlighting achievements from across the country during the 120th edition of the radio address, Modi stressed that the movement to conserve water is not just a government initiative but a collective effort by society to safeguard natural resources for future generations.

Advertisement

"Thousands of artificial ponds, check dams, borewell recharge and community soak pits are being constructed in the country," he said.

“By conserving raindrops, we can save a lot of water from getting wasted,” Modi said, adding that over the last 7-8 years, more than 11 billion cubic metres of water has been conserved through newly built tanks, ponds, and other water recharge structures.

To put this in perspective, he compared it to the Govind Sagar Lake, formed by the Bhakra Nangal dam, which holds about 9-10 billion cubic metres of water.

Also Read | PM Modi speaks on Mahakumbh in 1st Mann ki Baat of 2025

Advertisement

The Catch the Rain campaign, implemented in 2020, nudges the states and all stakeholders to create Rain Water Harvesting Structures (RWHS).

Read More

Communities on the lead Modi lauded the efforts of the people of Gadag district in Karnataka, where villagers revived two dried-up lakes that had been overtaken by weeds and bushes.

“There came a time when there was no water left even for the animals to drink,” he said, adding that driven by determination, villagers took it upon themselves to clean the lake, an effort that soon drew support from local social organizations.

“Now, they eagerly await the rains,” he said, calling it a shining example of what community spirit can achieve.

Fitness and textile recycling Lauding the performance of athletes at the recently held Khelo India Para Games, Modi highlighted the participation of a record number of athletes and the creation of 18 national records, 12 of which were achieved by women athletes. Advertisement

Meanwhile, Modi raised concerns about the growing challenge of textile waste, noting that India ranks third globally in generating textile waste.

He praised Indian startups and cities such as Panipat, Bengaluru, and Tirupur for pioneering innovative solutions in textile recycling and waste management.

“Panipat in Haryana is emerging as a global hub for textile recycling. Bengaluru is also creating a distinct identity for itself with innovative tech solutions,” he said.

“More than half of the textile waste is collected here, which is an example for our other cities as well. Similarly, Tirupur in Tamil Nadu is engaged in textile waste management through wastewater treatment and renewable energy,” he added. Advertisement

The prime minister also celebrated India’s cultural connections abroad, highlighting his interactions with communities in Mauritius, Guyana, and Fiji, where Indian festivals and traditions continue to thrive.