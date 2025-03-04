PM Modi congratulates Austria’s new Chancellor Christian Stocker, ‘look forward to working with you’

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Christian Stocker for being sworn in as the Federal Chancellor of Austria and he hopes the partnership between the two countries will make a steady progress.

Taking to X, Modi said, “Warmly congratulate H.E. Christian Stocker on being sworn in as the Federal Chancellor of Austria. The India-Austria Enhanced Partnership is poised to make steady progress in the years to come. I look forward to working with you to take our mutually beneficial cooperation to unprecedented heights.”

All you need to know about new Austrian leadership Austria's first three-party government since the aftermath of World War Two took office on Monday, ending the country's longest-ever wait for a ruling coalition and keeping the Russia-friendly, far-right Freedom Party (FPO) out of power.

Although the FPO won September's parliamentary election with about 29% of the vote, the eurosceptic party failed to form a workable coalition, opening the door to a centrist alternative.

When the FPO bid crumbled, the conservative People's Party (OVP), Social Democrats (SPO) and liberal Neos struck an alliance, overcoming their own earlier failure to do a deal.

"Now it is about cooperation, it is about getting things done," President Alexander Van der Bellen said as he swore in the new cabinet, hinting at concerns that a three-way coalition could prove fragile since two-party ones already have a habit of collapsing, as last happened in 2019 and 2017.

Had the latest centrist coalition effort failed, there would have been few alternatives to a snap election, which polls suggested would have increased the FPO's share of the vote.

The new government headed by Chancellor Christian Stocker of the OVP takes office after two years of recession, and plans spending cuts and tax hikes on big business to bring Austria's budget deficit back within European Union limits and avoid disciplinary proceedings from Brussels.

"There is much to do, the challenges are great and far-reaching," Stocker said at a handover ceremony, taking over from caretaker Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.