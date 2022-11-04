PM Modi congratulates Israel PM Netanyahu for his election win1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 01:01 AM IST
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory in the Israeli general elections and said he looked forward to continuing their collaborative efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Israel.