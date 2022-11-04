On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory in the Israeli general elections and said he looked forward to continuing their collaborative efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday conceded defeat in the general election and congratulated opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, whose coalition of right-wing parties won a comfortable majority in parliament to form the next administration and end the nation's political impasse.

"Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

Modi also thanked Lapid for giving priority to the India-Israel strategic partnership.

"I hope to continue our fruitful exchange of ideas for the mutual benefit of our peoples," Modi said.

Modi also published the same message in tweets in Hebrew.

תודה לך @yairlapid על תרומתך החשובה לשותפות האסטרטגית של הודו וישראל. אני מקווה להמשיך את חילופי הרעיונות הפוריים שלנו לתועלת ההדדית של עמינו. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2022

The Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc has a commanding lead with 64 seats in the 120-member Knesset after 99% of the votes have been counted, opening the door for his triumphant return to power.

At age 73, the leader of the conservative Likud party has pulled off an astonishing comeback in Israel's fifth election in less than four years as his right-wing bloc secured a 64-seat majority.

Despite his trial on corruption charges, which he denies, Bibi, as he is known, has the loyal support of the Likud grassroots that propelled his return to power.

(With inputs from agencies)