PM Modi congratulates Israel PM Netanyahu for his election win

PM Modi congratulates Israel PM Netanyahu for his election win1 min read . 01:01 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for his success in the Israeli general elections
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory in the Israeli general elections and said he looked forward to continuing their collaborative efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday conceded defeat in the general election and congratulated opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, whose coalition of right-wing parties won a comfortable majority in parliament to form the next administration and end the nation's political impasse.
"Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.
Modi also thanked Lapid for giving priority to the India-Israel strategic partnership.
"I hope to continue our fruitful exchange of ideas for the mutual benefit of our peoples," Modi said.
Modi also published the same message in tweets in Hebrew.
The Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc has a commanding lead with 64 seats in the 120-member Knesset after 99% of the votes have been counted, opening the door for his triumphant return to power.
At age 73, the leader of the conservative Likud party has pulled off an astonishing comeback in Israel's fifth election in less than four years as his right-wing bloc secured a 64-seat majority.
Despite his trial on corruption charges, which he denies, Bibi, as he is known, has the loyal support of the Likud grassroots that propelled his return to power.
(With inputs from agencies)
