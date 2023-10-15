'PM Modi, credit where it's due': Shehla Rashid says, ‘we are lucky as Indians’ amid Israel-Hamas War
Shehla Rashid grateful to Indian Army for ensuring safety of Indian citizens amid tensions in the Middle Eastern countries.
Shehla Rashid says amid ongoing Israel-Hamas War, she feels fortunate to be an Indian and expressed gratitude towards Indian Army and the country's security forces for ensuring safety of Indian citizens.
In another post she stated that peace is impossible without security and further extended gratitude to Central Reserve Police Force along with Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The war began when hundreds of Hamas militant group attacked Israel in the early hours of October 7. Gunmen with some on motorcycles breached barriers around Gaza. They launched assaults on nearby communities, targeted a large outdoor dance party as well as homes and military bases. Israeli jets and artillery in response bombarded the Gaza Strip for days.
