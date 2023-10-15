Shehla Rashid grateful to Indian Army for ensuring safety of Indian citizens amid tensions in the Middle Eastern countries.

Shehla Rashid says amid ongoing Israel-Hamas War, she feels fortunate to be an Indian and expressed gratitude towards Indian Army and the country's security forces for ensuring safety of Indian citizens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response to Layla Maghribi's social media post on X (formerly twitter) Shehla Rashid who is an Indian human rights activist and an alumnus of NIT and JNU stated, “Looking at the events in the Middle East, today I realise how lucky we are as Indians.

She added, "The Indian Army and security forces have sacrificed their everything for our safety." Layla Maghribi is a British Arab journalist and writer who has worked for international media outlets, including Reuters and CNN International resides in UK after living in the Middle East for several years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Another Hamas commander killed today, Israeli army claims | Watch Layla Maghribi's post read, “We are all losing it. Internally combusting from this barbarism. " She suggested that war leaves no winners with family and friends of those stricken with fear and horror of war are also suffering. She added, “Me and all Arabs, our generational traumas reactivated and burning," stating that the situation is traumatising for all Arabs in general.

In the post Rashid stated that she believes the credit for bringing peace to Kashmir goes to a number of dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister of India Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Additional Directorate General of Public Information of Indian Army and Chinar Corps of Indian Army.

Also read: Israel-Hamas War Latest: Death toll rises to 3,200; Million Palestinians to be evacuated from Gaza strip. 10 updates In another post she stated that peace is impossible without security and further extended gratitude to Central Reserve Police Force along with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The war began when hundreds of Hamas militant group attacked Israel in the early hours of October 7. Gunmen with some on motorcycles breached barriers around Gaza. They launched assaults on nearby communities, targeted a large outdoor dance party as well as homes and military bases. Israeli jets and artillery in response bombarded the Gaza Strip for days.

