'We have entered your house, killed you thrice': PM Modi to Pakistan at Bengal rally

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Alipurduar city of West Bengal, declared that Operation Sindoor is far from over, referring that the mission will continue until its objectives are fully achieved. PM Modi said by declaring that Operation Sindoor is “not over yet”, he was voicing the resolve of 140 crore Indians, underlining the national significance of the operation.

Speaking of Operation Sindoor which was launched on May 7 when Indian military forces struck nine terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), PM Modi said India destroyed cross-border terror infrastructure, “which Pakistan never thought of.”

The prime minister also invoked Bengal’s deep cultural and emotional connection with ‘sindoor’ [vermillion], referring to the traditional ritual of ‘Sindoor Khela’ during Durga Puja. Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Who are the Indian Army officers behind the logo?

"Now that I am standing on the sacred land of 'Sindoor Khela', it is only right that we speak about a new resolve against terrorism 'Operation Sindoor…. Terrorists had dared to wipe out sindoor of our sisters, but our forces made them realise strength of sindoor. From this land of Bengal, I declare on behalf of 140 crore Indians that Operation Sindoor is not yet over,” PM Modi said.

Asserting India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, PM Modi said, “After the Pahalgam attack, India has told the world that if there is a terrorist attack on India, the enemy will have to pay a heavy price for it.”

“Pakistan should understand that we have entered your house and killed you three times.”

While the prime minister did not spell out the details of the three instances, his remarks are being widely interpreted as a reference to the 2016 surgical strikes following the Uri terror attack, the 2019 Balakot air strikes after the Pulwama bombing, and the recent cross-border strikes as part of 'Operation Sindoor'.