PM Modi dials Ghulam Nabi Azad after he falls ill in Kuwait amid all-party delegation visit, wishes him speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad to enquire about his health, wishing the DPAP chief “a speedy recovery.” Azad, a former Union Minister and member of an all-party delegation touring the Gulf region, was admitted to hospital and is currently under medical supervision, BJP MP Baijayant Panda confirmed on Tuesday.

“Halfway through our delegation’s tour, Shri @ghulamnazad had to be hospitalised. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will undergo several tests and procedures,” Panda, who is leading the delegation, stated in a post on X.

The exact location and hospital where the 76-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister is receiving treatment have not been disclosed.

In a message on X, Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed gratitude for the support he has received, saying, “Blessed to share that despite the extreme heat in Kuwait affecting my health, by God’s grace I’m doing fine and recovering well. All test results are normal. Thank you all for your concern and prayers — it truly means a lot!”

BJP MP Panda and Azad form part of one of seven multi-party delegations dispatched by India to visit 33 global capitals. The mission aims to engage the international community on Pakistan’s hostile designs and India’s counter-terrorism response, particularly following the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, which claimed 26 lives.

The delegation has already visited Bahrain (from 23 May) and Kuwait (from 25 May), with Azad actively participating in high-level meetings in both countries. Panda noted that Azad’s contributions were highly impactful and expressed disappointment at his current inability to attend further engagements.

“We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria,” Panda remarked, having arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday with the delegation.

Alongside Azad and Panda, the group includes BJP members Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, nominated member Satnam Sandhu, and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla.

During their visit to Saudi Arabia, the delegation is scheduled to meet a diverse range of political dignitaries, government officials, thought leaders, and members of the Indian diaspora.