PM Modi discusses Israel-Hamas war with Iran President Raisi, condemns 'terrorist incidents'
Both the leaders stressed on the need for preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability, the PMO said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned “terrorist incidents" in his telephonic conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, an official release stated on November 6.
