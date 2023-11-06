Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned “terrorist incidents" in his telephonic conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, an official release stated on November 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the leaders stressed on the need for “preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi “expressed deep concern at the terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives", the PMO added, further noting that the prime minister reiterated India’s “longstanding and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian longstanding position on the issue is that an independent sovereign state of Palestine should be established, as part of a two-state solution. The country has also backed the security concerns of Israel.

Modi, in a statement issued on social media platform X, said he had a “good exchange" of perspectives with the Iranian President on the “difficult situation in West Asia and the Israel-Hamas conflict".

“Terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives are serious concerns. Preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability are important. Welcomed the progress in our bilateral cooperation, including on the Chabahar port," he tweeted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the PMO statement, it was noted that Raisi “shared his assessment" of the Israel-Hamas conflict situation with Modi. “Both sides agreed to remain in touch given shared interest in regional peace, security and stability," it added.

The two heads of states also “reviewed and positively assessed progress in multifaceted bilateral cooperation", the statement added. “They welcomed focus and priority accorded to Chabahar port in Iran for improving regional connectivity."

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

